Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $194.04 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $1,508,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bessemer-group-inc-raises-position-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.