Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 789.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 721,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 640,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 1,346.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 644,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 600,184 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,296 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $12,741,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 527,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 316,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $26.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bessemer-group-inc-sells-11100-shares-of-interface-inc-tile.html.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.