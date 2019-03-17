Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Bezop has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $178,893.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00394039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.01693067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00234199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004871 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,368 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

