BidaskClub Lowers National General (NGHC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of National General in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. National General has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National General will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other news, President Robert Karfunkel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,568.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,148 shares of company stock worth $652,840 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National General by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of National General by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

