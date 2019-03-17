BidaskClub Upgrades Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.