BidaskClub Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $43.50.

PAHC opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $78,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $74,448.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,450 shares of company stock worth $1,641,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 119,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 96,451 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

