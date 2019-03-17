BidaskClub Upgrades T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

