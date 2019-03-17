Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 16,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.28.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

