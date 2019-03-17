Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Insider Sells $501,100.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider John Tilton sold 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Tilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 10th, John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $395,535.00.

BHVN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 105,913 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

