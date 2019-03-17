BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 714,355 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 15th total of 1,154,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.70. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.
