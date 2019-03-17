BioScrip (BIOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BIOS stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.76. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,490 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 985,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioScrip by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 474,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in BioScrip by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioScrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
About BioScrip
BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.
