BitBoost (BBT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBoost token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBoost has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.01687288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004883 BTC.

BitBoost Token Profile

BitBoost’s genesis date was March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost. BitBoost’s official website is www.bitboost.net. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

