BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 88.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 85.3% lower against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $107,169.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.03708229 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002993 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

