Bitcoin Atom One Day Volume Reaches $65,755.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $65,755.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.