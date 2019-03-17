BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Evertec worth $255,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evertec by 247.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Evertec by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evertec by 64.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

In other news, Director Tere Loubriel sold 2,900 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 3,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $694,762.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,621 shares of company stock worth $5,252,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.03% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Evertec Inc (EVTC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/blackrock-inc-increases-holdings-in-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.