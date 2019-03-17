BlackRock Inc. Sells 914,515 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Owens-Illinois worth $247,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 252,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,299,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $19.70 on Friday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

