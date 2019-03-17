Bokf Na Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 133,132 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

