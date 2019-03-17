Bokf Na Has $1.54 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $3,411,597. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

