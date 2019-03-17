Bokf Na Sells 6,731 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,697,000 after buying an additional 151,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after buying an additional 959,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,032,000 after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

WCG opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.32 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bokf-na-sells-6731-shares-of-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.