Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,591,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $1,752.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,201.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $498,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,142.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/booking-holdings-inc-bkng-shares-sold-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.