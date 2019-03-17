Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,660 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 15th total of 521,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

WARNING: “Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Short Interest Update” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/boxlight-corp-boxl-short-interest-update.html.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.