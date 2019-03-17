Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Stake Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 106,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

