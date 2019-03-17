Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,065 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $64,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

