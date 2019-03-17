Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 57,455 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $85,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,224 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

