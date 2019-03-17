Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,625 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco worth $53,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 226.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 28.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 70.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,717,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,169,000 after purchasing an additional 381,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Canion acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE IVZ opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

