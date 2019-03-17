Briggs & Stratton Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Briggs & Stratton has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Briggs & Stratton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

