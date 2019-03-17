Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $472,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $289,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $70,648,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,272,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

