Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

BHF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

