Brinker Capital Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 257.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8,438.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $124.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

