Bristow Group (BRS) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 8.75% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $74.00 and were trading at $77.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

BRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:BRS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Bristow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,561,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 3,703,375 shares during the period. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,463,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,393,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,159,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,075,000 after buying an additional 633,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5,386.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 485,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 476,700 shares during the period.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial aviation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe Caspian, Africa, America, and Asia Pacific. Its services include helicopter search and rescue, helicopter sales, aircraft maintenance and modifications, transport of personnel for oil and gas company, engineering training, and unmanned aerial vehicle inspection.

