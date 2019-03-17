BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,614 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Whirlpool by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

