BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,944 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

