BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $127.93.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 579,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 and have sold 3,966 shares valued at $387,867. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-grows-position-in-j-m-smucker-co-sjm.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.