Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.82 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.53 billion to $23.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.74.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,977.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $266,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,937,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 3,494,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,493. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

