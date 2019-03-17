Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Landstar System also reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after acquiring an additional 195,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. 553,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,411. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

