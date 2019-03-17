Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,438,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 1,289 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $46,687.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,679.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,279 shares of company stock valued at $988,954. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,138,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

