Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (MSA) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.10. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.10.

In related news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.