Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 2,577,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $733,600.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,643.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

