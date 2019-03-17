Brokerages Expect South State Corp (SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $158.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.90 million and the highest is $160.10 million. South State reported sales of $172.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $654.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.41 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $682.75 million, with estimates ranging from $673.05 million to $690.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 509,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in South State by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South State by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in South State by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

