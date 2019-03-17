Brokerages Set $4.25 Price Target for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.89% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 24,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,347. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $70.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

