Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Price Target at $50.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. 1,582,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

