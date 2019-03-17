Brokerages Set Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) PT at $209.44

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.53.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,248,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

