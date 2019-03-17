Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other news, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 378,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,934.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,785 shares of company stock worth $2,060,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 101.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.