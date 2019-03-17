Brokerages Set Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) Target Price at $29.39

Shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$28.50 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE NVU.UN opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Northview Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

