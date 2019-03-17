Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (PFBC) Price Target at $66.33

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,082. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 118,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

