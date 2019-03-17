Brokers Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $25.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 262,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $5,735,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.