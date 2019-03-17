Brokers Set Expectations for Getty Realty Corp.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Getty Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

