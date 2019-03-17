Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys 107 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $158.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

