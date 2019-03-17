Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $12.47 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 508,034.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,017 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $49.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

