Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,656,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,925,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-3-82-million-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-etf-iwb.html.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.